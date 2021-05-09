Leerink Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ – Research Report) on May 4. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $174.59, close to its 52-week high of $178.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 47.3% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $204.79, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Based on Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $608 million and net profit of $122 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $535 million and had a GAAP net loss of $158 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JAZZ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: XYREM, ERWINAZETM, PRIALT, intrathecal infusion, FAZACLO and LUVOX CR. The company was founded by Bruce C. Cozadd in March 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.