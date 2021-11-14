Leerink Partners Maintains a Buy Rating on Affimed (AFMD)

Leerink Partners analyst Daina Graybosch maintained a Buy rating on Affimed (AFMD – Research Report) on November 10 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 36.1% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Silverback Therapeutics, Werewolf Therapeutics, and Bolt Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Affimed is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.00, implying an 90.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.74 and a one-year low of $4.21. Currently, Affimed has an average volume of 1.22M.

Affimed NV engages in discovering and developing of targeted cancer immunotherapies. Its pipelines include Innate Cell Engagers and T Cell Engagers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.