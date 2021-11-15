Leerink Partners Keeps Their Sell Rating on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Sell rating on Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report) on October 28 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.94, close to its 52-week low of $3.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Clovis Oncology has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.25.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Clovis Oncology’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $37.92 million and GAAP net loss of $67.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $38.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $78.68 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments. Its marketed product Rubraca (rucaparib), an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP), is offered for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancer. The company was founded by Andrew R. Allen, Gillian C. Ivers-Read, Patrick J. Mahaffy, and Erle T. Mast on April 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.