Leerink Partners Keeps Their Hold Rating on Avrobio (AVRO)

In a report issued on March 18, Mani Foroohar from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Avrobio (AVRO – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 50.9% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Avrobio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.50.

The company has a one-year high of $23.50 and a one-year low of $10.24. Currently, Avrobio has an average volume of 646.2K.

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on gene therapy for fabry, gaucher, pompe disease, and cystinosis. These gene therapies, on which the company was founded, were developed by Dr. Jeffrey Medin and Dr. Christopher Paige at the University Health Network. AvroBio launched in 2015, is headed by Co-Founder, President and CEO Geoff Mackay, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.