Leerink Partners Keeps Their Hold Rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

In a report issued on May 20, Jonathan Chang from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.09, close to its 52-week low of $3.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 47.4% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, and Revolution Medicines.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, representing a 133.9% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.40 and a one-year low of $3.79. Currently, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average volume of 833.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADAP in relation to earlier this year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.