Leerink Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM)

In a report issued on May 20, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM – Research Report), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 47.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reneo Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.33.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RPHM in relation to earlier this year.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). The company is developing REN001 to modulate genes critical to metabolism and generation of ATP, which is the primary source of energy for cellular processes.