Leerink Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

By Carrie Williams

In a report issued on September 9, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALVResearch Report), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 48.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals with a $51.00 average price target, representing a 135.1% upside. In a report issued on September 9, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $493.6M and has a P/E ratio of -8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.92.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors. Its product candidates are inhibitors of plasma kallikrein being developed for two indications: hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The company was founded by T. Andrew Crockett, Edward P. Feener, and Lloyd Paul Aiello and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

