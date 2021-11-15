Leerink Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Cullinan Management (CGEM)

In a report issued on October 28, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Cullinan Management (CGEM – Research Report), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.17, close to its 52-week low of $20.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 58.8% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Cullinan Management has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.67, implying a 146.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Cullinan Management’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.64 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CGEM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cullinan Management Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients.