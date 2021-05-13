Leerink Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS – Research Report) on May 10 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 48.2% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Adamas Pharmaceuticals with a $10.83 average price target, which is a 100.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $12.50 price target.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $242.5M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ADMS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, John MacPhee, a Director at ADMS bought 192,000 shares for a total of $126,720.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy. ADS-5102 is a treatment for walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. ADS-401 treats partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. Namzaric is a drug treatment for moderate to severe Alzheimer’s disease. The company was founded by Gregory T. Went on November 15, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.