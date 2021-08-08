Leerink Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith reiterated a Buy rating on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS – Research Report) on August 5 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.8% and a 27.3% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, and Viking Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aclaris Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.50, implying a 135.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.38 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Aclaris Therapeutics has an average volume of 718.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACRS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative and differentiated therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology. The Contract Research segment provides laboratory services under contract research arrangements to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The company was founded by Neal S. Walker, Frank Ruffo, Kamil Ali-Jackson, Christopher V. Powala, and Stuart D. Shanler in July 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.