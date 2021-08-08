Leerink Partners Keeps Their Buy Rating on 908 Devices (MASS)

Leerink Partners analyst Puneet Souda maintained a Buy rating on 908 Devices (MASS – Research Report) on August 4. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.36, close to its 52-week low of $29.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Souda is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 67.4% success rate. Souda covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, AbCellera Biologics, and Castle Biosciences.

908 Devices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00, implying a 32.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $79.60 and a one-year low of $29.39. Currently, 908 Devices has an average volume of 344.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MASS in relation to earlier this year.

908 Devices Inc manufactures medical devices. It has developed an innovative suite of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry, or Mass Spec, devices for the point-of-need. Mass Spec devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics and adjacent markets.