Leerink Partners Keeps a Hold Rating on BioNTech SE (BNTX)

In a report released yesterday, Daina Graybosch from Leerink Partners maintained a Hold rating on BioNTech SE (BNTX – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $236.49, close to its 52-week high of $252.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Graybosch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Graybosch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., Silverback Therapeutics, and Molecular Partners AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNTech SE is a Hold with an average price target of $184.88, a -19.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $194.00 price target.

Based on BioNTech SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.05 billion and net profit of $1.13 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.7 million and had a GAAP net loss of $53.4 million.

BioNTech SE is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops and manufactures immunotherapies for cancer, infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders.