Leerink Partners Keeps a Buy Rating on Nevro Crop (NVRO)

In a report issued on June 25, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop (NVRO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $166.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Baxter International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nevro Crop is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $202.00, which is a 22.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 27, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Based on Nevro Crop’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.61 million and GAAP net loss of $29.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.47 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.89 million.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company was founded by Konstantinos Alataris in March 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.