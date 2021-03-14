Leerink Partners Keeps a Buy Rating on Neovasc (NVCN)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Neovasc (NVCN – Research Report) on March 11 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 67.7% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Johnson & Johnson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neovasc with a $3.67 average price target, implying a 189.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Neovasc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $626.4K and GAAP net loss of $10.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $500.5K and had a GAAP net loss of $6.2 million.

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its focuses on Neovast Tiara, and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.