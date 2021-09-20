Leerink Partners Keeps a Buy Rating on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

Leerink Partners analyst Richard Newitter maintained a Buy rating on Itamar Medical (ITMR – Research Report) on September 13. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.30, close to its 52-week high of $30.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 68.4% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Organogenesis Holdings.

Itamar Medical has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.73.

Itamar Medical’s market cap is currently $497.2M and has a P/E ratio of -25.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.12.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease. The EndoPAT diagnoses endothelial malfunction, which is a proven predictor of cardiovascular disease. The company was founded by Yaron Giora , Martin Gerstel, Peretz Lavie, and Daniel Gur on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.