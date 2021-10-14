Leerink Partners Keeps a Buy Rating on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

In a report issued on October 12, Danielle Antalffy from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Cytosorbents (CTSO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.13, close to its 52-week low of $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 60.9% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytosorbents with a $11.50 average price target, which is a 68.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.68 and a one-year low of $6.10. Currently, Cytosorbents has an average volume of 257.7K.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the research and development of blood purification technology for the reduction of deadly uncontrolled inflammation in hospitalized patients. Its product include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.