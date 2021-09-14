Leerink Partners Keeps a Buy Rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN – Research Report) on September 3. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 48.2% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Mereo Biopharma Group Plc, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $114.63, a 46.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s market cap is currently $14.3B and has a P/E ratio of 18.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.92.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BMRN in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2021, Jean Jacques Bienaime, the CEO of BMRN bought 1,000 shares for a total of $37,460.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline include Vosoritide (BMN 111) for Achondroplasia and Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec (BMN 270) for Hemophilia A. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M. Starr and Grant W. Denison on March 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.