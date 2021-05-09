Leerink Partners Initiates a Buy Rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE – Research Report) on May 5 and set a price target of $178.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $114.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 46.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $154.75, implying a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $144.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $177.97 and a one-year low of $61.96. Currently, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average volume of 423.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 98 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RARE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, William Aliski, a Director at RARE sold 7,500 shares for a total of $1,117,575.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. Crysvita is an antibody administered via subcutaneous injection used for the treatment of XLH. The company was founded by Emil D. Kakkis on April 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.