Leerink Partners Initiates a Buy Rating on AlloVir (ALVR)

By Ryan Adsit

Leerink Partners analyst Mani Foroohar initiated coverage with a Buy rating on AlloVir (ALVRResearch Report) on August 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.47, close to its 52-week low of $16.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Foroohar ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -20.1% and a 29.3% success rate. Foroohar covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and Adverum Biotechnologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AlloVir is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.00, implying a 185.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.96 and a one-year low of $16.66. Currently, AlloVir has an average volume of 230.6K.

AlloVir Inc is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company. It is developing allogeneic T cell therapies to treat and prevent devastating viral diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes ALVR106, ALVR109, ALVR108, and others. The company’s product candidate, Viralym-M, is a multi-VST therapy targeting five viruses namely BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

