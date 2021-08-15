Leerink Partners Initiates a Buy Rating on 89bio (ETNB)

89bio (ETNB – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $62.00 price target from Leerink Partners analyst Thomas Smith on August 12. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.46, close to its 52-week low of $14.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.5% and a 21.1% success rate. Smith covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Eledon Pharmaceuticals, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

89bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.25, which is a 177.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.36 and a one-year low of $14.70. Currently, 89bio has an average volume of 107.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ETNB in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

89bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company was founded on January 01, 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.