Leerink Partners Believes Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) Won’t Stop Here

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Vericel (VCEL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.93, close to its 52-week high of $22.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Vericel has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.20, which is a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Vericel’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $20.01 million and GAAP net loss of $8.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.15 million and had a GAAP net loss of $19.79 million.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. The Epicel portfolio provide skin replacement for patients who have deep dermal or full thickness burns. The company was founded on March 24, 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.