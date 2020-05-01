May 1, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Leerink Partners Believes Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) Won’t Stop Here

By Austin Angelo

Leerink Partners analyst Andrew Berens maintained a Buy rating on Seattle Genetics (SGENResearch Report) today and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $146.79, close to its 52-week high of $150.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 61.0% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Blueprint Medicines, and Clovis Oncology.

Seattle Genetics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.00, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $150.00 and a one-year low of $62.91. Currently, Seattle Genetics has an average volume of 1.19M.

Seattle Genetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B. Siegall and H. Perry Fell on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

