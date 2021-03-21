Leerink Partners Believes Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ: HOOK) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on March 18, Andrew Berens from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK – Research Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.70, close to its 52-week high of $15.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Berens is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Berens covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

Hookipa Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, a 64.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hookipa Pharma’s market cap is currently $434.8M and has a P/E ratio of -7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.54.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HOOKIPA Pharma, Inc. engages in the development of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary its arenavirus platform that is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. Its product include VaxWace, a replication-deficient viral vector; and TheraT, a replication-attenuated viral vector, are designed to induce robust antigen specific CD8+ T cells and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. The company was founded by Rolf Zinkernagel, Andreas Bergthaler, Lukas Flatz, and Daniel Pinschewer in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.