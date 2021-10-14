Leerink Partners Believes Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ: GOSS) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on October 11, Joseph Schwartz from Leerink Partners initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Gossamer Bio (GOSS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.34, close to its 52-week high of $14.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 43.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Gossamer Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

The company has a one-year high of $14.10 and a one-year low of $7.04. Currently, Gossamer Bio has an average volume of 523.2K.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate is GB001, which is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions. The company was founded by Faheem Hasnain and Sheila Gujrathi in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.