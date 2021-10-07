October 7, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Leerink Partners Believes Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (NYSE: BHVN) Still Has Room to Grow

By Carrie Williams

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVNResearch Report) received a Buy rating from Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman on October 5. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $141.24, close to its 52-week high of $151.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.56, implying a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $151.51 and a one-year low of $62.57. Currently, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an average volume of 509K.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators. The company was founded in September 2013 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

