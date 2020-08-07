Leerink Partners Believes Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ: AXNX) Won’t Stop Here

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.34, close to its 52-week high of $45.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 67.3% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Axonics Modulation Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.40, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.23 and a one-year low of $15.25. Currently, Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average volume of 621.5K.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions. The firm focuses on the treatment of patients with overactive bladder (OAB), fecal incontinence (FI), and urinary retention (UR). It offers rechargeable SNM system, which delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve in order to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, FI, and UR. The company was founded by Guang Qiang Jiang, Danny L. Dearen, Timothy Deer, and Michael V. Williamson in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.