Lear (LEA) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on Lear (LEA – Research Report) on April 2 and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.58, close to its 52-week low of $63.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 45.6% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lear with a $114.00 average price target, implying a 57.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on Lear’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.82 billion and net profit of $126 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.94 billion and had a net profit of $212 million.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests. The E-System segment consists of the design, development, engineering and manufacture of electrical distribution systems, as well as electronic control modules, electrification products, connectivity products and software solutions for the cloud, vehicles and mobile devices. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.