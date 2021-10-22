October 22, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

By Carrie Williams

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics (LPTXResearch Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 40.9% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Leap Therapeutics with a $4.80 average price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Leap Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $254M and has a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.73.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01 and TRX518. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019