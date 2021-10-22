Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX – Research Report), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 40.9% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Leap Therapeutics with a $4.80 average price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Leap Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $254M and has a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.73.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01 and TRX518. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.