October 4, 2021

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Initiated with a Buy at Mizuho Securities

By Jason Carr

Leap Therapeutics (LPTXResearch Report) received a Buy rating and a $6.00 price target from Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 39.6% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Leap Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.75, which is a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 19, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Leap Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $318.6M and has a P/E ratio of -9.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.66.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01 and TRX518. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

