March 17, 2020

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

By Ryan Adsit

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Leap Therapeutics (LPTXResearch Report) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -15.3% and a 22.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Leap Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.67.

Based on Leap Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.48 million.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01 and TRX518. The company was founded on January 3, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

