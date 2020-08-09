Laurentian Bank of Canada Issues a Buy Rating on CCL Industries (CCDBF)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Furaz Ahmad assigned a Buy rating to CCL Industries (CCDBF – Research Report) on August 7 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.77.

Ahmad has an average return of 9.3% when recommending CCL Industries.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmad is ranked #1576 out of 6881 analysts.

CCL Industries has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.96.

CCL Industries’ market cap is currently $6.57B and has a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 107.23.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCDBF in relation to earlier this year.

CCL Industries, Inc. engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials. The Avery segment manufactures and sells consumer products, including labels, binders, dividers, sheet protectors, and writing instruments. The Checkpoint segment involves in technology-driven, loss-prevention, inventory management and labelling solutions. The Innovia segment covers specialty high-performance, multi-layer, surface-engineered specialty films for label, packaging, and security applications. The company was founded by Gordon S. Lang in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.