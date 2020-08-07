Laurentian Bank of Canada Believes IBI Group (Other OTC: IBIBF) Won’t Stop Here

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Mona Nazir maintained a Buy rating on IBI Group (IBIBF – Research Report) on July 30 and set a price target of C$7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.30, close to its 52-week high of $4.44.

Nazir has an average return of 10.0% when recommending IBI Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Nazir is ranked #4743 out of 6876 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IBI Group with a $5.94 average price target, implying a 38.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Desjardins also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.25 price target.

IBI Group’s market cap is currently $134.3M and has a P/E ratio of 9.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.69.

IBI Group, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.