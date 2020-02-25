Laureate Education (LAUR) Gets a Buy Rating from Barrington

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Laureate Education (LAUR – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.79, close to its 52-week high of $21.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 42.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Laureate Education is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.20, which is a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Laureate Education’s market cap is currently $4.36B and has a P/E ratio of 40.76. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Laureate Education, Inc. engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs, through the Laureate International Universities network, offers different fields of study including business, education, engineering, information technology, law, and medicine.