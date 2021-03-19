Largo Resources (LGORD) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Largo Resources (LGORD – Research Report), with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 50.6% and a 68.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Largo Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LGORD in relation to earlier this year.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of vanadium and tungsten projects in Brazil and Canada. It focuses in the production of vanadium flake, purity vanadium flake and purity vanadium powder. The firm also holds interest in the maracás vanadium, currais novos tungsten tailings and campo alegre de lourdes iron-vanadium projects; and in northern dancer tungsten-molybdenum property located in the Yukon Territory. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.