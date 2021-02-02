Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Receives a Hold from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Hold rating on Laredo Petroleum (LPI – Research Report) on January 22 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.1% and a 30.1% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Pioneer Natural.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Laredo Petroleum with a $17.25 average price target.

Laredo Petroleum’s market cap is currently $287.9M and has a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LPI in relation to earlier this year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.