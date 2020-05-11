LANXESS (LNXSF) Receives a Buy from Warburg Research

In a report released today, Oliver Schwarz from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS (LNXSF – Research Report), with a price target of EUR64.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.62.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LANXESS with a $53.25 average price target, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR60.00 price target.

LANXESS’s market cap is currently $4.25B and has a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.51.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.