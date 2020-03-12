March 12, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

LANXESS (LNXSF) Gets a Sell Rating from Kepler Capital

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Christian Faitz from Kepler Capital maintained a Sell rating on LANXESS (LNXSFResearch Report), with a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.00, close to its 52-week low of $45.40.

Faitz has an average return of 23.7% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is ranked #5490 out of 6215 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LANXESS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.52.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

LANXESS’s market cap is currently $4.02B and has a P/E ratio of 13.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.32.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019