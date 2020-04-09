LANXESS (LNXSF) Gets a Hold Rating from UBS

UBS analyst Andrew Stott maintained a Hold rating on LANXESS (LNXSF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.14.

Stott noted:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat das Kursziel fur Lanxess von 56 auf 43 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Neutral” belassen. Wegen erwarteter Belastungen durch die Corona-Krise habe er seine 2020er Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen (EPS) fur die europaischen Chemiekonzerne um durchschnittlich 10 beziehungsweise 27 Prozent reduziert, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Beim EPS liege er damit rund 14 Prozent unter den durchschnittlichen Analystenschatzungen. Mit einer Nachfrage-Normalisierung im Sektor rechnet er erst im vierten Quartal 2020./edh/bek Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 01:08 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Stott is ranked #730 out of 6295 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LANXESS with a $55.06 average price target, a 26.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $71.09 and a one-year low of $28.35. Currently, LANXESS has an average volume of 1,002.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.