LANXESS (LNXSF) Gets a Buy Rating from DZ BANK AG

DZ BANK AG analyst Peter Spengler maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS (LNXSF – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $74.86, close to its 52-week high of $80.55.

Spengler has an average return of 18.9% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Spengler is ranked #1560 out of 7310 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LANXESS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $79.55, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR70.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $80.55 and a one-year low of $28.34. Currently, LANXESS has an average volume of 219.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.