Lantronix (LTRX) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on Lantronix (LTRX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.30, close to its 52-week low of $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 52.1% success rate. Valera covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trimble Navigation, Cadence Design, and Audiocodes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lantronix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.00.

Based on Lantronix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.35 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $277K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LTRX in relation to earlier this year.

Lantronix, Inc. engages in the provision of secure data access and management solutions for internet of things. It operates through the following product lines: Internet of Things (loT), Information Technology Management, and Other. The Internet of Things (loT) provides network connectivity, and is designed to enhance the value and utility of machines.