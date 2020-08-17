Lannett (LCI) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Lannett (LCI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.33, close to its 52-week low of $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 41.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ANI Pharmaceuticals, Antares Pharma, and Aerie Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lannett.

Based on Lannett’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $144 million and GAAP net loss of $16.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $173 million and had a net profit of $10.65 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LCI in relation to earlier this year.

Lannett Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.