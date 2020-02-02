Landstar System (LSTR) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released yesterday, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Landstar System (LSTR – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 61.1% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as XPO Logistics, United Parcel, and CH Robinson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Landstar System with a $111.80 average price target, implying a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

Landstar System’s market cap is currently $4.37B and has a P/E ratio of 19.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LSTR in relation to earlier this year.

Landstar System, Inc.engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the Transportation Logistics and Insurance segments.