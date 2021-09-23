Landos Biopharma (LABP) Initiated with a Buy at JonesTrading

Landos Biopharma (LABP – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $39.00 price target from JonesTrading analyst Prakhar Agrawal today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Agrawal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 41.5% success rate. Agrawal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Landos Biopharma with a $31.33 average price target.

Landos Biopharma’s market cap is currently $601.8M and has a P/E ratio of -21.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.86.

Landos Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The LANCE platform identifies novel therapeutic targets based on predictions of immunometabolic function and creates therapeutic candidates to engage those targets in areas of unmet medical need.