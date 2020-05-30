Lake Street Thinks Reed’s’ Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

In a report issued on March 13, Chris Krueger from Lake Street reiterated a Buy rating on Reed’s (NASDAQ: REED), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.67, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reed’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.00, representing a 189.9% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Roth Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $2.50 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Krueger is ranked #5389 out of 6650 analysts.

Based on Reed’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.52 million and GAAP net loss of $2.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.45 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of REED in relation to earlier this year.

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Culdron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.