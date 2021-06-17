Lake Street Thinks Aspen Group’s Stock is Going to Recover

Uncategorized

Lake Street analyst Eric Martinuzzi reiterated a Buy rating on Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) on June 1 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.73, close to its 52-week low of $4.70.

Aspen Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.33, implying an 115.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Roth Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $11.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Martinuzzi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 51.6% success rate. Martinuzzi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, CommVault Systems, and Allot.

The company has a one-year high of $13.17 and a one-year low of $4.70. Currently, Aspen Group has an average volume of 241.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ASPU in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Andrew Kaplan, a Director at ASPU bought 12,500 shares for a total of $24,000.

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It operates through its subsidiary Aspen University and United States University. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.