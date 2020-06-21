Lake Street Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Accuray (ARAY)

Uncategorized

Lake Street analyst Brooks O’Neil reiterated a Buy rating on Accuray (NASDAQ: ARAY) on April 29 and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.28.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Accuray is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00, representing a 197.9% upside. In a report issued on April 29, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Neil is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 47.9% success rate. O’Neil covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Infusystems Holdings, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

Based on Accuray’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $99.55 million and net profit of $2.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $103 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.18 million.

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.