Lake Street Reiterates Buy on Realnetworks Shares, Sees 245% Upside For The Stock

In a research report published on Thursday, Lake Street analyst Mark Argento reiterated a Buy rating on Realnetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)with a price target of $6, which implies an upside of 245% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Mark Argento has a yearly average return of 24.4% and a 48.6% success rate. Argento has a -33.4% average return when recommending RNWK, and is ranked #781 out of 7625 analysts.

With a return potential of 244.8%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $6.00.