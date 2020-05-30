Lake Street Reiterates Buy on Hyrecar Shares, Sees 128% Upside For The Stock

Uncategorized

In a research report published on 5/15, Lake Street analyst Mark Argento reiterated a Buy rating on Hyrecar (NASDAQ:HYRE)with a price target of $5, which represents a potential upside of 128% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Mark Argento has a yearly average return of -0.3% and a 38.8% success rate. Argento has a -19.3% average return when recommending HYRE, and is ranked #4236 out of 6650 analysts.

All the 5 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Hyrecar stock a Buy. With a return potential of 219.6%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $7.00.