August 14, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Lake Street Reiterates Buy on Digi International Shares, Sees 34% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report published on 8/7, Lake Street analyst Jaeson Schmidt reiterated a Buy rating on Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)with a price target of $18, which implies an upside of 34% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Jaeson Schmidt has a yearly average return of 4.7% and a 52.3% success rate. Schmidt has a -6.7% average return when recommending DGII, and is ranked #2060 out of 6892 analysts.

Out of the 7 analysts polled by TipRanks, 6 rate Digi International stock a Buy, while 1 rates the stock a Hold. With a return potential of 43.4%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $19.29.

