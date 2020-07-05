July 5, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Lake Street Reiterates Buy on CTI BioPharma Shares, Sees 239% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report published on Friday, Lake Street analyst Thomas Flaten reiterated a Buy rating on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)with a price target of $4, which implies an upside of 239% from current levels.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Thomas Flaten has a yearly average return of -6.1% and a 35.0% success rate. Flaten has a average return when recommending CTIC, and is ranked #5468 out of 6750 analysts.

All the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks rate CTI BioPharma Corp. stock a Buy. With a return potential of 175.4%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $3.25.

